TGL: Patrick Cantley leads Atlanta Drive Golf Club to championship with 9-3 win over The Bay GC

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Atlanta Drive Golf Club will play New York Golf Club for the first annual TGL championship after defeating The Bay Golf Club, 9-3, at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Tuesday night.

Neither of the top two teams in the the SoFi Cup standings for the regular season will play for the championship.

Atlanta — with Patrick Cantley, Justin Thomas and Billy Horschel — finished third behind The Bay GC, made up of Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark and Ludvig Åberg. But after Tuesday's result, they will play the fourth-place New York GC, which advanced to the TGL final by defeating top finisher Los Angeles GC, 6-3, on Monday.

Cantley hit his tee shot 176 yards to the green with the ball landing less than four feet from the cup. Atlanta threw a Hammer which Bay GC accepted. Thus Atlanta got three points and the win when Cantlay sinked a putt on his second shot.

Atlanta advanced to the TGL final before the two teams played the final three holes. The Bay GC could clinch third place by winning all three holes. But each team won one hole in singles and then tied on the 15th hole when Cantlay made a punt from six feet, eight inches.

The first place and SoFi Cup winner of TGL wins $9 million, while the runner-up earns $4.5 million.

