Texas upsets Texas A&M at SEC tournament in 2OT to keep March Madness hopes alive

Oklahoma Sooners v Georgia Bulldogs NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 12: Tramon Mark #12 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after a made three point shot against the Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Heading into the SEC Tournament, Texas needed some big wins in order to secure a spot in March Madness. On Thursday, the Longhorns delivered, holding on for a 94-89 win over Texas A&M in double overtime.

The win secured Texas a spot in the SEC quarterfinals, and one step closer to going dancing later this month. The Longhorns are on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, but a win over a nationally-ranked team like the Aggies puts them into great position.

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

Things got close at the end of the second half, with the two teams largely trading leads before the Aggies tied things up at 73-all to send it to overtime. But one extra period wasn't enough: Longhorns forward Kadin Shedrick dunked in the final seconds of OT to tie the game again and give us some more bonus basketball.

With less than a minute left in the second OT, a couple of key missed free throws from both sides kept things tight, with the Longhorns holding a narrow four-point lead.

Texas A&M guard Jace Carter came up clutch, hitting a three-pointer — his only points of the entire game — to get the Aggies within one. But a few Texas free throws and a few missed threes from the Aggies was enough to secure a Longhorns victory, 94-89.

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV did his best to carry the Aggies, finishing with a game-high 29 points in the loss, while teammates Henry Coleman III and Andersson Garcia both finished with double-doubles. Six Longhorns ended in double digits on points, with guard Tre Martin leading the team with 20 points.

Texas will now face Tennessee, the No. 4 seed in the tournament, on Friday for a chance to advance to the semifinals.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!