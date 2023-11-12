Texas A&M officials meeting to consider firing Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher watches on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) (Thomas Graning/AP)

Movement toward a decision on Jimbo Fisher’s future as head football coach at Texas A&M is creeping closer to reality.

High-level university officials met earlier this week and are expected to meet again Sunday as they consider a dismissal of Fisher, multiple sources with knowledge of the talks tell Yahoo Sports. The set of meetings point toward an imminent decision on Fisher, who has eight years remaining on a contract with a buyout expected to be at $75 million.

The Texas A&M University Board of Regents met in a more than four-hour executive session on Thursday, a large portion of which they dedicated to discuss the future of the head coach. More administrative meetings are scheduled for Sunday.

Intense pressure is rising in College Station over the situation with the football program under Fisher’s leadership. The Aggies beat Mississippi State on Saturday night 51-10 to move to 6-4, but that did nothing to quell a restless fan base and frustrated donors, as well as administrators.