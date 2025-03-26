Teams that will shape the draft: Titans, Browns, Giants and Steelers are QB thirsty | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

We are under a month away from the NFL Draft so no better time to kick off our 'Teams that will shape the draft' series. Every Tuesday, Matt Harmon will do a deep dive on the teams that will define the 2025 NFL Draft with the decisions they make and the ripple effects it will cause. Up first, we take a look at the 'QB needy teams' like the Titans, Browns, Giants and Steelers. The Athletic's Derrik Klassen joins Harmon to discuss how these teams look at the QB position on their respective teams and what they think of the QB prospects in this year's draft.

(2:00) - Teams that shape the draft series: QB needy teams this year

(4:24) - Tennessee Titans

(20:20) - Cleveland Browns

(32:15) - New York Giants*

(47:45) - Pittsburgh Steelers

(55:30) - New Orleans Saints

(1:03:30) - Teams to keep an eye on that will be draft backup QBs

*This was recorded prior to the Russell Wilson Giants signing... but let's be honest, they still need a young QB

