TE position preview: Best year for the position in fantasy... ever? | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

We conclude position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy with maybe the deepest position in fantasy football: Tight Ends. Yep, that's right, the TE position may never be deeper than it looks on paper in 2024. Andy Behrens is back in America to join Matt Harmon to discuss the often maligned position in fantasy football.

The two debate why this year there's a clear group of TEs that can be true difference makers for your teams. They also dive into the Dalton Kincaid hype and the incoming Kyle Pitts breakout season and wrap up the show by providing their deep sleepers to target late in drafts:

(3:15) - TE position preview: We've never had these many good options

(8:30) - Sam LaPorta or Travis Kelce at TE1?

(14:30) - This is a loaded 2nd tier of TEs

(20:25) - Which TEs in tier 2 can make the jump to elite status?

(31:45) - The Kyle Pitts conversation

(45:33) - Which tier 3 TEs do we like... is there a cliff?

(55:00) - Keys to winning: Which deep sleeper TE should you target late in your drafts

