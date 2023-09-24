Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium watching Travis Kelce, Chiefs with Mama Kelce

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Taylor Swift is seen during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The rumors that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a romance (or interest in a romance) have been everywhere, despite there being very little evidence of anything going on — until now.

We finally have evidence that Swift is aware of Kelce's existence and may even be friendly with him.

The 12-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter was at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to watch the wide receiver (and two-time Super Bowl champion) and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the Chicago Bears.

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead, sitting with Travis Kelce’s mom: pic.twitter.com/QXLZctwdB7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

Swift wasn't just there watching. She was wearing Chiefs gear and sitting next to Kelce's mother, Donna.

The Kelce-Swift rumors have been brewing since late July, when Travis told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their podcast that he was interested in meeting Swift. The rumors started picking up steam in mid-September, and even though Kelce has admitted that his interest in Swift is pretty one-sided, she appeared at the game on Sunday. The small campfire that were the Kelce-Swift rumors have now exploded into a full-on forest blaze.

Swift attending the game doesn't prove much about what's going on between her and Kelce. It doesn't even prove that they've met. Though you hope for his sake that they have met, since she's spending an entire football game sitting next to his mother. If not, that's an awkward way for a relationship to start.