Taylor Swift, Caitlin Clark spend Christmas at Arrowhead Stadium for Raiders vs. Chiefs

Taylor Swift is seen in a suite before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Taylors Swift and Caitlin Clark showed up to watch the Kansas City Chiefs in their Christmas Day matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. So far, the superstars are watching a rough start.

Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce. It's her fourth consecutive appearance at a Chiefs game. The team is 5-2 when she's present, notching wins over the Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. The 12-time Grammy Award winning artist watched them lose to the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

Recently named Time Magazine's Person of the Year, Swift said she doesn't care about "pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads" when she goes to Kelce's games. She arrived with Santa in light of the holiday.

Clark, the star guard from Iowa, is one of the most recognizable faces in women's college basketball. She finished second in voting for the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year. The award was announced Friday and went to historically decorated gymnast Simone Biles. Clark is Iowa’s all-time leading scorer. She powered the Hawkeyes to last’s year’s National Championship game, which saw LSU and Angel Reese claim the victory.

Once comparing her teams' offense to the that of the Chiefs, Clark swapped jerseys with Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Clark knows how to power an offense, recording her 13th career triple-double (35 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists) in Iowa's 98-69 victory over Loyola Chicago on Dec. 24.

The Chiefs could use that type of production in their current contest, as the Raiders held them to a measly -18 yards in the first quarter. Kelce is one of Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets. The tight end didn't get the ball for the first time on Monday until the second quarter, taking off for 24 yards.

Kelce typically performs well when Swift is watching in person. He has a total of 49 catches for 627 yards and two touchdowns when she's there, averaging out to seven catches and 89.6 yards per game.

Without Swift in attendance this season, Kelce recorded 36 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns, for an average of six catches and 50 yards per game.