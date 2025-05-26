Tarik Skubal's career day, Shohei Ohtani back on the mound & a weekend recap | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The Detroit Tigers' ace continued to mesmerize the league, and a raucous Detroit crowd, over weekend with a career day. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal, threw his first career complete game shutout on Sunday. Jake and Jordan dive into the impressive 13 strikeout performance that saw the final pitch of the game reach 102.6 mph.

Also, Ohtani stepped onto the mound in New York with a crowd of both teams, the media and others looking on. In a big step towards his return to pitching, Shohei Ohtani took his first live bullpen since 2023. Jake witnessed it live and talks about where the Dodgers' superstar goes from here.

Plus, the guys give you a recap of every series from the weekend. Join us on this Memorial Day at the Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(2:37) - Tarik Skubal

(21:01) - Cardinals sweep Diamondbacks

(33:18) - Rays sweep Blue Jays

(36:37) - Mets/Dodgers

(40:52) - Shohei Ohtani pitching

(57:01) - Yankees/Rockies

(1:00:19) - Astros/Mariners

(1:02:02) - Orioles/Red Sox

(1:04:35) - Padres/Braves

(1:06:04) - Turbo Mode

