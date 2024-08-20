Steve Kerr compares vibe of Harris campaign at the DNC to the '90s Chicago Bulls champions

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke at the Democratic National Convention Monday night at the United Center in Chicago, where he won three NBA championships as a point guard for the Chicago Bulls from 1993 through 1998.

“So fun to be back in the United Center — a lot of good stuff has happened in this building, especially in the ‘90s,” Kerr said. “Young people, Google Michael Jordan and you can read all about it.

“There was an amazing vibe in this building back in those days,” he continued. “And I feel that same winning spirit here tonight.”

Kerr, the head coach of the U.S. Men’s Basketball team, recently returned from coaching the team to a gold medal at the Olympics in Paris.

“I cannot think of a better metaphor for what this country is all about than the way Team USA came together,” he said, adding, “It was the proudest moment of my life.”

Kerr said he accepted the invitation to speak at a political convention knowing he would be criticized.

“I know very well that speaking out about politics these days comes with risks. I can see the ‘shut up and whistle’ tweets being fired off as we speak,” he said. “But I also knew after being asked as an American citizen it was too important not to speak up in an election of this magnitude.”

Kerr said that as “a coach, and a former player, as a husband, a son, a father, even a grandfather, and as an American, I believe in a certain kind of leadership.”

“I believe leaders must display dignity. I believe that leaders must tell the truth,” Kerr explained. “I believe that leaders must care for and love the people that they are leading.

“If you look for those qualities in your friends or a boss or an employee or your child’s teacher or your mayor, then shouldn’t you want those same qualities in your president?” Kerr asked to applause. “And when you think about it that way, this is no contest. With Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, I see all those qualities.”

Kerr praised Walz, who coached a high school football team to a state championship in 1999.

“Coach to coach, that was awesome,” Kerr said.