Steph drops 56, LeBron dominates, and Father Time calls timeout | The Kevin O'Connor Show

After yet another night of Stephortless Brongevity, Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh are wondering if Father Time has lost his powers. Steph Curry drops 56 (including 12 threes!) vs. the hapless Orlando Magic, and LeBron James continues to rewrite the history books after a 3-and-D clinic vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. All of that "Face of the League" talk can be quieted, as KOC and Tom point out that these two might STILL be in their primes. Speaking of the "face of the league" comments from King James, Kevin and Tom agree — the way the national media covers the game right now is STALE.

Also on this episode of The KOC Show: the Denver Nuggets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks and the guys think THE BLAME GAME is about to fall squarely on Russell Westbrook. Uh oh. Plus, the season of misery continues for the Phoenix Suns. They fell to the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson, who logged his first triple-double — maybe thanks to Zion's new tattoo? Plus Kevin and Tom hit the streaking Detroit Pistons, the surging Portland Trailblazers, pay homage to Gregg Popovich, and discuss Paul George's temporary leave from podcasting life.

(0:48) Steph drops 56 pts on Magic

(19:50) Bucks defeat Nuggets at home

(29:19) Lakers take down Timberwolves

(37:53) LeBron on being “face of the league”

(43:29) Zion’s new tattoo

(50:53) Suns lose to struggling Pelicans

(58:02) Anthony Edwards double technical

(1:01:32) Popovich won’t return this season

(1:03:32) Paul George breaks from podcasting

(1:04:07) Blazers recent success

(1:06:51) Can Pistons make run in playoffs?

