Steelers QB Kenny Pickett ruled out with rib injury vs. Jaguars, replaced by Mitchell Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a rib injury and didn't return.

Pickett left the game after a tackle late in the first half and was replaced by backup Mitchell Trubisky. Pickett warmed up after halftime, but Trubisky led the Steelers offense to the field in the third quarter as Pittsburgh ruled Pickett out his rib injury.

Pickett was injured on a hit by Jaguars defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Gotsis hit Pickett on an incomplete pass, and Pickett hit the turf hard on his right side.