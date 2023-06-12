Stanford's Quinn Mathews throws career-high 156 pitches against Texas

Quinn Mathews Stanford pitcher Quinn Mathews (26) throws against Texas during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

Stanford lefty Quinn Mathews threw a whopping 156 pitches in a complete game against Texas on Sunday night, setting a career-high.

Mathews had 16 strikeouts against the Longhorns, propelling the Cardinal to an 8-3 win to keep its season alive. With Sunday night's win, Stanford and Texas are set for a winner-takes-all game for a Men's College World Series berth at Stanford's Sunken Diamond on Monday night. Right-handed freshman pitcher Nick Dugan has been tabbed as Stanford's starting pitcher for Monday.

Out of his 18 pitching appearances this season, Mathews has thrown less than 100 pitches in a game on only three occasions. Mathews threw 85 pitches in five innings in Stanford's season-opening 8-1 loss to Cal State Fullerton. He threw 64 pitches in 1 2/3 innings during a 14-4 loss to Arizona on May 26th and 66 pitches in four innings in a 7-1 NCAA regional win over Texas A&M last week.

Sunday night's game was Mathews' second complete game of his collegiate career, with his first one coming earlier this season in an April 14th matchup at Oregon.

"I knew I wanted the rock," Mathews said about his feat in a postgame interview with ESPN.

“I told’em I was good to go, and they weren’t going to get the rock out of my hand”



- Quinn Mathews after throwing 156 pitches#RoadToOmaha x @StanfordBSB pic.twitter.com/KudzcWaCyc — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 12, 2023

Mathews was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 19th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, but opted to return to Stanford for his senior season.

The winner of the Stanford and Texas series will face No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest in the Men's College World Series.