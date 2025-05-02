Spurs to reportedly hire Mitch Johnson as head coach after Gregg Popovich steps down

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The San Antonio Spurs already have their replacement for legendary head coach Gregg Popovich. The team will reportedly hire Mitch Johnson — who filled in for Popovich last season — as the team's next head coach, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Johnson served as the team's interim head coach last year after Popovich took a leave of absence following a stroke. Popovich spent the rest of the season recovering from his stroke, but decided to step down as the Spurs' coach Friday.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!