Social media reacts to death of Bill Walton, 'The Luckiest Guy in the World'

Allstate Maui Invitiational - Day Two HONOLULU, HI - NOVEMBER 21: ESPN college basketball announcer Bill Walton poses for a photo during a college basketball game between the Syracuse Orange and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on day two of the Allstate Maui Invitational at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on November 21, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Bill Walton brought joy to seemingly everyone who crossed his path. That was evident in the way his life was celebrated on Monday after his death was announced by the NBA.

Walton's death at age 71 brought forth an outpouring of sorrow yet joy for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer whose glee for life and basketball was so great that a 2023 ESPN documentary on him was titled "The Luckiest Guy in the World."

There were many official remembrances from his career as one of the greatest college basketball players ever at UCLA, and his professional career that while limited by injuries included an NBA MVP award and two championships.

Bill Walton has passed away at the age of 71.



2x NCAA Champion

2x NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player

3x National College Player of the Year

3x First-Team All American

1993 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee



A legend of the game forever. pic.twitter.com/t8Bk16dpdx — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 27, 2024

The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, friends and fans of Bill Walton. #LegendsForever pic.twitter.com/2X1AXjE3dn — NBA Alumni 🏀 (@NBAalumni) May 27, 2024

UCLA mourns the passing of two-time NCAA champion Bill Walton, a Naismith Hall of Fame inductee (1993) and charter member of the @UCLAAthletics Hall of Fame (1984).



𝑰𝑵 𝑴𝑬𝑴𝑶𝑹𝑰𝑨𝑴: https://t.co/VwZwd9uVDs pic.twitter.com/6GrCWvplK7 — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) May 27, 2024

Everyone who covered basketball seemed to have a touching or funny story about a friendly interaction with Walton.

RIP Bill Walton. There were so many layers to you! I’ll never forget the time you insisted on walking me from the car to the front door of the hotel after one of our games together. You’ve left quite a legacy. 💔 — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) May 27, 2024

My favorite Bill Walton experience: when he came to visit us at The Jump, saw a framed photo we had on set of Bill Russell (his favorite player), and simply walked over, grabbed it - and took it home. The whole thing was absolutely delightful. What a force; he will be so missed pic.twitter.com/yCwVQNjQbN — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 27, 2024

Devastating news. Bill Walton was one of one. He brought such joy to all who worked with him. Loved any assignment @espn or @westwood1sports when I had the honor to interact with him on air, at practice or during the car rides to an event. May his memory be a blessing to all who… pic.twitter.com/Zp5OV6YhmC — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) May 27, 2024

Walton was an easy choice for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his career as a player, but a new generation that might not have seen him play was introduced to him as one of the more unique announcers ever. Walton never took himself too seriously, and his weird one-liners and goofy yet genuine antics were remembered on Monday as well.

There was nobody more full of life at all times. RIP Bill Walton ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DKwVPrAphl — Steve Helwick (@s_helwick) May 27, 2024

Bill Walton sings happy birthday to a beaver at the Portland Zoo for Phil Knight's birthday, then declares "I love beavers!" pic.twitter.com/OuLLG3j85j — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 26, 2022

Bill Walton eating peanut butter during a broadcast, trying to rub it on Dave Pasch, then smearing it across the camera. He licked it off later.



Truly one of a kind. RIP to a Pac-12 legend. https://t.co/vx2Kv13p0c — Cole Topham (@crtopham_) May 27, 2024

To everybody praising Bill Walton about Oregon State here he is making the “Beaver Noise” on a pivotal game in their run to the tournament pic.twitter.com/zSX1g6XhHo — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 27, 2021

RIP in peace NBA Legend Bill Walton



We’ll always have our late night PAC-12 basketball games together. pic.twitter.com/q2YQ6hjSNk — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) May 27, 2024