Sixers reportedly end trade talks for James Harden, want him back for next season

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly ending trade talks for All-Star guard James Harden.

The team plans to being him back for training camp this upcoming season after a deal with his preferred destination, the Los Angeles Clippers, failed to materialize, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized. pic.twitter.com/sJwXMsBYKW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

