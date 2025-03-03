Shedeur Sanders defends OSU QB Will Howard after lackluster showing at NFL Combine

NFL Combine Football Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders laughs with Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

With the NFL combine underway, Shedeur Sanders is jumping to the defense of a fellow quarterback. The Colorado QB and project first-round draft pick spoke up after Ohio State quarterback Will Howard was criticized for his performance at the combine.

Howard, who led the Buckeyes to a National Championship in January, completed his passing workout at the combine on Saturday. After Howard's performance was subject to criticism, Sanders took to X to defend him.

"I don't understand y'all hating on (Howard) he just won a natty," Sanders said on X. "It's hard to throw to WR's that you don't know, everyone run routes different!"

Howard had a few key moments in the combine, getting a few big passes in as part of the sequence. But he also struggled in certain moments, with multiple dropped or missed passes.

Howard is not expected to be a first-round pick. Sanders, meanwhile, is currently projected at No. 4 overall by Yahoo Sports. Sanders chose to not work out at the combine, but has been vocal that he thinks he could be a No. 1 overall pickdespite rumors that his draft stock might be falling.

In a year when many teams are in need of a quarterback, there are not many star quarterbacks in the 2025 Draft Class. Miami QB Cam Ward is projected as the first overall pick; other than Ward and Sanders, no other quarterbacks are expected to go in the first round.

