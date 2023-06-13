Shannon Sharpe tearfully thanks Skip Bayless during final appearance on 'Undisputed'

2016 IAVA Heroes Gala NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: TV sports commentators Skip Bayless (L) and Shannon Sharpe attends the 2016 IAVA Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Though they were part of a show built on furious and dramatic debates, Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless actually like each other. During his final appearance on "Undisputed" on Tuesday, Sharpe shed tears as he thanked Bayless for being his partner over the last seven years.

Reports emerged in early June suggesting Sharpe was leaving the program. He confirmed those reports Tuesday, saying it was his last day on "Undisputed." Sharpe then thanked those who hired him and worked with him on the show over the years.

Eventually, Sharpe turned his attention to Bayless. After promising he wouldn't cry on air and would only cry in the car, Sharpe broke down in tears while thanking Bayless.

Here are Sharpe's full comments to Bayless:

"Last but not least: Skip Bayless. You fought for me, brother. I'm here because of you. You've allowed me to share the stage with you. You've allowed me to share the platform. I'm going to cry in the car, but I'm not going to cry now. The opportunity that you gave me, to become what I became, I'm forever indebted to you. I'll never forget what you did for me. You've helped me grow more than you'll ever know. One more thing before you go, Skip. One more thing. All I ask, is when you lay your head of that pillow at night, know I gave you everything I had. I gave you everything I had."

In the middle of that speech, Sharpe grabbed tissues to wipe tears from his eyes. Bayless attempted to offer his thanks in that moment, but Sharpe stopped him to deliver his "one more thing" line.

Shannon Sharpe doesn't know where he is going next

Sharpe is reportedly unsure what's next. At the end of Tuesday's "Undisputed," Sharpe addressed fans, telling them, "You'll see me again somewhere, I just don't know where."

Sharpe reportedly reached a contract buyout, which led to his exit from "Undisputed." He's now a media free-agent, and it probably won't be long before he finds his next job.