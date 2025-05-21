SGA vs. Ant takeaways, OKC's amazing defense & KOC's Tre Johnson interview | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O’Connor reacts to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s dominant win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Is SGA’s grifting really as big of a deal as it’s made out to be? Or is a poor shooting effort from the Wolves more to blame for the lopsided box score? Plus, later in the episode, Kevin is joined by NBA Draft prospect Tre Johnson to break down his current game and how he expects to fit in the NBA.

(0:30) OKC beats Minnesota in Game 1

(0:41) Is SGA's grifting a big deal?

(4:03) Shocking shooting differential from Game 1

(6:57) Thunder's depth advantage vs. Wolves

(8:39) Why OKC's depth will win them this series

(13:23) Tre Johnson joins the show

