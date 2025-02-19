SEC coaches pressure rankings part I: DeBoer, Freeze & Kelly all feeling the heat | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde present part I of their SEC coaches pressure index for the 2025 college football season. In a conference with the highest of expectations, are there any coaches who aren’t feeling the pressure this upcoming season?

Kalen DeBoer must show improvement at Alabama as he continues the impossible task of living up to Nick Saban’s success. How much longer will Auburn wait on Hugh Freeze to deliver wins? Brian Kelly has done well at LSU, but you might not know it from asking the Tiger fanbase. The trio reveal their pressure index for half of the SEC, with the rest to follow early next week.

Dan, Ross & Pat also speculate about the potential outcomes of the joint Big Ten-SEC meeting today in New Orleans and revisit a hot People’s Court topic: is a boneless chicken wing really a wing at all?

(2:07) SEC, Big 10 joint meeting

(14:33) SEC coaches under pressure

(15: 37) Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

(20:43) Sam Pittman, Arkansas

(24:26) Hugh Freeze, Auburn

(28:05) Billy Napier, Florida

(32:41) Kirby Smart, Georgia

(35:35) Mark Stoops, Kentucky

(40:50) Brian Kelly, LSU

(44:53) Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State

(49:07) People's court: boneless chicken wings

