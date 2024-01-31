Seahawks reportedly expected to hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as new head coach

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring a new head coach who is over 30 years younger than their previous head coach.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are hiring 36-year-old Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator, as their new head coach.

This story will be updated.

