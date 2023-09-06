Saints rookie QB Jake Haener suspended 6 games for PEDs

Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 13: Jake Haener #14 of the New Orleans Saints throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at Caesars Superdome on August 13, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener will miss the first six games of the season after the NFL suspended him for using performance enhancing drugs, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Saints took Haener in the fourth round of the 2023 draft after he spent his last three collegiate seasons at Fresno State (coincidentally, the same school new Saints quarterback Derek Carr attended from 2019 to 2013). Haener is listed as the Saints' fourth quarterback behind Carr, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

Haener completed 38-of-72 passes in three preseason games this summer with 395 passing yards, one passing touchdown and three interceptions. He's perhaps most well-known for his viral team photos where he posed with a wide range of emotions.