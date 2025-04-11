Saints QB Derek Carr's availability for 2025 reportedly in doubt due to shoulder injury, could need surgery

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The quarterback position has once again become a major question mark for the New Orleans Saints.

Starting quarterback Derek Carr's availability for 2025 is in doubt due to a shoulder injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Carr is reportedly considering multiple options, including surgery.

This article will be updated with more information.

