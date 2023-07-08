Rockets top pick Amen Thompson out for rest of Summer League with ankle sprain, Blazers wait on Scoot Henderson

2023 NBA Summer League - Portland Trail Blazers v Houston Rockets LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 07: Scoot Henderson #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers dribbles the ball against Amen Thompson #1 of the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Both the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets exited a game Friday with injuries to their top 5 picks, and one of them has already been ruled out for the remainder of NBA Summer League.

Amen Thompson, the no. 4 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, exited late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury after falling down during a rebound attempt. While he appeared to land safely, Blazers big man Jabari Walker also fell and landed on Thompson's ankle, appearing to turn it.

ESPN's Marc Spears reported Saturday the injury had been diagnosed as a Grade 2 ankle sprain that would keep Thompson out for 2-3 weeks, ending his Summer League campaign after one game. Thompson will also reportedly need a walking boot for a week.

Amen Thompson exited the game with an apparent ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/h9MxRNorkw — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2023

It was an encouraging debut for Thompson before the injury, as the wing posted 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting with four rebounds, five assists, three steals and four blocks in 28 minutes.

The other concerning injury was the Blazers' No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson, who was looking strong before exiting in the third quarter with a shoulder issue. At the time, he had 15 points on 5-of-13 shooting with five rebounds and six assists.

Scoot Henderson exited tonight's Summer League game (right shoulder injury) and will not return. pic.twitter.com/ka2GO5MPmk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 8, 2023

One day later, Henderson told reporters his shoulder was improving, but the team was waiting for results before making a decision on when he can play next.

With both Thompson and Henderson out, it was Rockets wing Jabari Smith Jr., last year's first overall pick, who played the hero with a wild buzzer-beater to give the Rockets a 100-99 win. He finished the game with 33 points, 29 of which were scored in the second half.

That game was the undercard for the more hyped event of Friday, the Summer League debut of San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama. The French big man didn't quite meet expectations with nine points on 2-of-13 shooting against the Charlotte Hornets, but he also showed off a defensive prowess and passing ability that helped explain why his ceiling is so high.

Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick in the draft also had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets in a 76-68 Spurs win.