Rockets G Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly arrested, charged with assaulting his girlfriend

Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 20: Kevin Porter Jr. #3 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on March 20, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images) (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested and charged with assaulting his girlfriend in a New York hotel, ABC News reports.

Per the report, a police source says that Porter is alleged to have returned early Monday morning to the Millennium Hotel in Times Square, where he was staying with his girlfriend. She was upset about his late return and locked him out of the room, per the report. After he gained access to the room via hotel security, he assaulted her, per the report.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Porter is charged with assault and strangulation. Police responded to a 911 call to the room at 6:45 a.m.

"Upon arrival officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck," the a police spokesperson said. "A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around her neck."

The woman was hospitalized after the assault. Porter remained in custody at the NYPD’s 17th precinct in Manhattan as of early Monday afternoon, ABC News reports.

"We are in the process of gathering information surrounding the matter involving Kevin Porter Jr.," a Rockets statement reads, per ESPN. "We have no further comment at this time."

Porter, 23, is entering his fifth season in the NBA. Selected with the 30th pick of the 2019 draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, he was traded and played for the the Cleveland Cavaliers as a rookie.

He sat the early portion of the 2020-21 season after a single car crash led to charges of "improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, transport loaded firearm in a motor vehicle accessible to operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle." Those charges were later dropped, but Porter never played for the Cavaliers again.

Cleveland traded him that season after a reported outburst in the locker room where he was accused of yelling and throwing food and being combative with then-manager Koby Altman. He was reportedly upset about having his locker given to trade acquisition Taurean Prince.

Porter has developed into a key player in Houston's young core and had his best season in 2022-23, averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 36.6% from 3-point distance.