Ricky Pearsall expected to make 49ers debut, activated 7 weeks after being shot

San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 15: Ricky Pearsall #14 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images) (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Approximately seven weeks after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest, San Francisco 49ers receiver Ricky Pearsall is expected to make his 2024 season debut.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Pearsall will be activated — "full go" — for San Francisco's Week 7 Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.

