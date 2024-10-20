Reports: Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke to miss at least one game with thumb injury

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 19 Nebraska at Indiana BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 19: Indiana Hoosiers QB Kurtis Rourke (9) during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Indiana Hoosiers on October 19, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke is set to miss at least one game after he suffered a thumb injury in the team’s blowout win over Nebraska.

The No. 16 Hoosiers beat the Cornhuskers 56-7. According tomultiple reports, Rourke's injury will sideline him for the Hoosiers' week 9 contest against Washington but should return at some point this season.

Rourke has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football this season as Indiana is off to a 7-0 start. Rourke was 17-of-21 passing for 189 yards and a TD and an interception before leaving the Nebraska game. He was replaced in the second half by Tayven Jackson.

Rourke has become a sleeper Heisman candidate as Indiana is tied for the lead in the Big Ten. He’s 135-of-181 passing for 1,941 yards and 15 TDs to just three interceptions so far in 2024.

His arrival has been a big boost for an Indiana team that was largely remade from 2023 after the arrival of former James Madison coach Curt Cignetti. Rourke, a transfer from Ohio, was the MAC offensive player of the year in 2022 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury late in the season. That year he was 244-of-353 passing for 3,256 yards and 25 TDs while also rushing for 249 yards and four scores.

Indiana plays Washington and Michigan State over the next two weeks before hosting Michigan on Nov. 9 and No. 4 Ohio State on Nov. 23.