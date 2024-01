World Series - Texas Rangers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Five PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Aroldis Chapman #45 of the Texas Rangers pitches in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman is signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates, FanSided's Robert Murray and MLB Network's Jon Heyman report.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the deal is for one year and $10.5 million.

Chapman joins the Pirates after a single season with the World Series champion Texas Rangers. Chapman made 30 appearances with the Rangers, posting a 3.72 ERA and 1.276 WHIP with 50 strikeouts and 16 walks allowed in 29 innings pitched.