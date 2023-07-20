Report: Vikings 1st round pick Jordan Addison cited for reckless driving, speeding 85 mph over limit

NFL: MAY 12 Minnesota Vikings Rookie Minicamp EAGAN, MN - MAY 12: Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Jordan Addison (3) makes a catch during the first day of Minnesota Vikings Rookie Mini-camp at TCO Performance Center on May 12, 2023 in Eagan, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was cited for reckless driving Thursday morning, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report obtained by KSTP-TV.

The 21-year-old was selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the Vikings' 23rd overall pick in April.

He was pulled over by State Highway Patrol at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday morning, driving his Lamborghini Urus on I-94 in St. Paul. He was going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone headed eastbound, 85 mph over the speed limit.

He was issued a citation and the investigation remains open.

Addison became a top prospect through three strong seasons between USC and Pittsburgh between 2020 and 2022, recording 2,534 receiving yards on 219 receptions, and 29 touchdowns.

During this offseason, he missed some of OTAs and mandatory minicamp with with an unspecified injury.

This story will be updated with more information.