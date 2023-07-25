Report: USC's Bronny James stable, out of ICU after cardiac arrest during workout

2023 McDonald's All American Game HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of McDonald's All American Boys West is seen before the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, was rushed to the hospital after having a medical emergency during a basketball workout at USC's Galen Center on Monday. The 18-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest, according to a report from TMZ.

The incident occurred Monday morning, with a 911 call reportedly being made around 9:30 a.m. PT. Bronny James was reportedly unconscious upon ambulance arrival, per TMZ, but is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU, according to a statement issued to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information," the statement said. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Bronny James was a top recruit out of Sierra Canyon high school, averaging 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists last season. He committed to USC over Ohio State and Oregon in May, becoming the first "first one out of the James Gang to go to college," his father said.

This story will be updated.

