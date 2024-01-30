Report: Twins trading former All-Star INF Jorge Polanco to Mariners

Division Series - Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins - Game Three MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 10: Jorge Polanco #11 of the Minnesota Twins throws to first base in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the Division Series at Target Field on October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Twins are trading former All-Star infielder Jorge Polanco to the Seattle Mariners, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Terms of the deal were not initially reported.

Polanco, 30, has played his entire eight-season MLB career with the Twins. He made an All-Star game in 2019. A career .269/.334/.446 hitter, Polanco has averaged 14 home runs, 55.9 RBI and 6.4 stolen bases per season. He hit a career-high 31 home runs in 2021.

Ankle, knee and hamstring injuries limited Polanco to 80 games in 2023. He was productive when available while slashing .255/.335/.454 with 14 home runs, 48 RBI and six stolen bases.