NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 29: Nate Hobbs #39 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 29, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers struck a four-year, $48 million deal to land former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs on Monday, according to the NFL Network.

Hobbs had 49 total tackles and an interception in 11 games last season, though he missed several games with an ankle injury and an illness.