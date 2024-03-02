Report: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans plans to hit free agency this offseason

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 15: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Mike Evans' time in Tampa may be coming to an end.

The longtime Buccaneers wide receiver is planning to hit free agency this offseason, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini. Evans is still reportedly in discussions with the Buccaneers about a new contract, so he could absolutely return to the team next fall. He does, however, want to see if there are other options for him elsewhere in the league before making a decision.

WR Mike Evans plans to hit free agency for the first time in his career, per sources. Tampa and Evans are in discussions but he wants to explore his options. This doesn’t mean Evans' time as a Buc is over, but he plans on hearing from all teams before making a decision. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 2, 2024

The Buccaneers first selected Evans with the No. 7 overall pick in 2014 out of Texas A&M. He had 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while leading them to a third straight division title. The 30-year-old has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in all 10 seasons that he's played in the league.

Evans was most recently on a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Buccaneers. It's unclear how far along Evans and the Buccaneers are in discussions regarding a deal to keep him with the franchise in free agency.

