Reggie Bush sues USC, NCAA, Pac-12 for NIL compensation: 'Our goal is to rectify this injustice'

Former USC football standout Reggie Bush holds press conference to talk about defamationon lawsuit against the NCAA Los Angeles, CA - August 23: Former USC football standout Reggie Bush during a press conference at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with attorneys Levi G. McCathern and Ben Crump to talk about Bush's defamation lawsuit against the NCAA. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Dail/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Reggie Bush, the former USC running back who had his 2005 Heisman Award reinstated back in April, is suing the NCAA, USC, and the Pac-12, seeking compensation for the use of his name, image, and likeness while he was with the program.

In the suit, which was filed Monday, Bush's lawyers allege that all three entities made a lot of money off of the running back, who was an enormous star when he played for the Trojans. They name TV contracts, merchandise sales, and media rights as just three of the revenue streams that Bush's popularity influenced.

"This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush," Evan Selik, one of the lawyers representing Bush, said in a statement. "It's about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly or their contributions."

Bush played for USC from 2003 to 2005 and became one of the most popular and recognizable athletes in the country. He won the Heisman in 2005 after rushing for 1,740 with 18 touchdowns, but had that, as well as USC's 2005 Division I championship, stripped in 2010 after an NCAA investigation found violations of the rules regarding impermissible benefits.

That stripped Heisman trophy was returned to Bush back in April after 14 years. Bush had also become involved with USC again after they re-hung his retired No. 5 jersey at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a tradition for USC Heisman winners.

"We appreciate that the new administration at USC is trying to pick up the pieces of the former administrations' unjust and improper handling of Reggie Bush," Levi G. McCathern, II, another one of Bush's attorneys, said via ESPN. "However, the delay in fixing this speaks volumes."