Red Sox OF Jarren Duran apologizes after directing anti-gay slur at heckling fan in stands

Boston Red Sox v Kansas City Royals KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 05: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox prepares to bat against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images) (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran apologized on Sunday for using an anti-gay slur against a fan in the stands during a game against the Houston Astros.

The NESN broadcast recorded the incident from the sixth inning of Houston's 10-2 win in Boston. A fan in the stands heckled Duran, repeatedly declaring that he needs a tennis racket to hit the ball. Duran was 0 for 2 at the plate at the time as the Red Sox trailed, 10-0. Duran directed the slur at the fan in response.

After the game, Duran issued an apology via a joint statement issued by the Red Sox.

"During tonight's game, I used a truly horrific word when responding to a fan," Duran's statement reads. "I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed. I apologize to the entire Red Sox organization, but more importantly to the entire LGBTQ community.

"Our young fans are supposed to be able to look up to me as a role model, but tonight I fell far short of that responsibility. I will use this opportunity to educate myself and my teammates and to grow as a person."

The Red Sox issued a statement that they addressed the incident with Duran alongside their own apology.

"The Red Sox addressed this incident with Jarren immediately following today's game," the team statement reads. "We echo Jarren's apology to our fans, especially to the LGBTQ community. We strive to be an organization that welcomes all fans to Fenway Park, and we will continue to educate our employees, players, coaches and staff on the importance on inclusivity."

Duran, 27, is a fourth-year MLB veteran with the Red Sox. He's in the midst of a breakout season and made his first All-Star team in July. He earned All-Star Game MVP honors after hitting a go-ahead home run in the AL's 5-3 victory over the NL.

MLB had not publicly addressed the incident as of Sunday evening.