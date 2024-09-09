Reaction to USMNT's shocking loss, Alex Morgan's farewell & the brains behind NYC Footy

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the USMNT's shocking loss to Canada on Saturday on this episode of The Cooligans. They take a look at what went wrong and where the USMNT go from here. They also recap Alex Morgan's farewell game and discuss what the USWNT legend has meant for the sport.

Christian and Alexis then sit down with Tarek Partew and Gerado Cueva from NYC Footy and discuss the growth of their league in NYC. They also reveal their new expansion into Miami with “MIA Footy”.

Later, Christian and Alexis give their reactions the latest MLS news including Columbus Crew’s loss to the Seattle Sounders & New York City FC revealing a new logo.

(11:18) - What went wrong for USMNT in loss to Canada?

(28:16) - Looking back at Alex Morgan’s legendary career

(36:50) - How did Tarek and Gerardo come up with NYC Footy?

(44:00) - What challenges did you face in growing the league?

(53:10) - NYC Footy talk expansion to Miami

(1:00:20) - Christian Polanco’s NYC Footy Stats Revealed!

(1:13:07) - Wilfried Nancy unhappy with MLS call-up rule in loss

(1:22:10) - New York City FC reveal new team logo

