RB position preview: League winners, sleepers and fades | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position in fantasy that is more essential to one's success than getting it right at the running back position. Pinch hitting for Matt Harmon as the host, Scott Pianowski is joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the RB position in 2024. Pianowski and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the RB position this season:

(1:05) - RB position preview

(2:30) - What matters most when evaluating RBs for fantasy?

(5:10) - Robust RB, Hero RB, or Zero RB? What's best build in 2024?

(9:15) - The 'Hero' RBs: Assessing the top 12 ranked RBs this year

(28:00) - Dalton and Scott's RBs they have different than consensus rankings

(38:00) - Who do we prefer in this 'either or' backfields

(50:30) - Sleepers, late round draft targets, fades and final piece of draft advice

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts