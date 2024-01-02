RB Dalvin Cook waived by Jets ahead of season finale

New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook (33) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Dalvin Cook's brief time with the New York Jets has come to an end.

The running back's agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Jets were waiving the veteran running back ahead of the team's season finale against the New England Patriots.

Schefter reported that Cook forfeited the remaining guaranteed money in his deal.

In only 15 games, Cook finished with a measly 214 rushing yards, two lost fumbles and no touchdowns on 67 carries. All of those figures are career lows and worse than what he did in four games as a rookie in 2017.

The 15 catches for 78 yards were the second lowest and lowest totals, respectively, of his seven-year career.

After four consecutive Pro Bowl seasons, the Minnesota Vikings released Cook on June 8. On August 14, Cook inked a one-year, $7-million deal to join the Jets. The 28 year old was, in part, lured to the team because of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

At that time, Cook said he believed that the Jets owned the best one-two punch in the NFL. Breece Hall, the clear No. 1 back, was returning from the torn ACL he suffered his rookie season, while Cook provided veteran experience and a back up plan if there were any delays.

Things went south only two months later, when Cook spoke with his agent and Jets general manager Joe Douglas about a possible trade. Nothing ultimately came of it, but Cook was very honest about his frustration with not seeing the field.

"Of course it's frustrating," Cook told ESPN at the time. "I'm an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. That's just anyway. And, yeah, it's frustrating. It's new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game, or however many times. Of course it's frustrating. It's something that I've been adapting to."

Cook will go on waivers, and if he remains unclaimed, then he'll become an unrestricted free agent. By releasing him ahead of the playoffs, Cook will have a chance to join a playoff team whose running game needs a boost.