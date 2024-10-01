Ravens Crush Bills, Derrick Henry's Monster Game & NFL Week 4 Shocks the League | McCoy & Van Noy

Subscribe to McCoy & Van Noy

In this explosive episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy dive into one of the most thrilling weeks of the NFL season. The Ravens' epic beatdown of the Bills takes center stage, with Derrick Henry running wild for an unbelievable 199 yards, including a stunning 87-yard touchdown run that changed the game. And let's not forget Van Noy's dominant defense, adding two critical sacks on Josh Allen, proving the Ravens are back in the hunt!

The drama continues as we explore Baker Mayfield's heroic comeback with the Buccaneers. From being cast aside to leading Tampa Bay to a decisive victory over the Eagles, Mayfield is rewriting his legacy. At the same time, Mike Evans makes history as the Bucs' all-time scoring leader. Is this just the beginning for Baker and the Bucs?

Then, we turn to the unexpected rise of the Vikings and Commanders. Sam Darnold's resurgence in Minnesota and Jayden Daniels' breakout in Washington have shocked the NFL world. Are these teams legit contenders, or are they just riding a temporary wave? We break down how both teams are defying all odds.

Finally, prepare for bold Week 5 predictions and deep dives into standout performances from around the league. We spotlight Jared Goff's flawless play, the Lions' trick play mastery, and more. Plus, don't miss an exclusive preview of our interview with 49ers' star Trent Williams as he discusses the 49ers' early-season challenges and what it takes to dominate the NFL for over a decade.

0:00 - Introduction

1:05 - Ravens Regain Dominance: Van Noy Shines in Bills Beatdown

12:52 - NFL Week 4 Recap: Lions, Titans, Chiefs Shine

27:25 - Baker Mayfield's Comeback: Bucs Dominate Eagles

41:19 - Surprise Teams: Vikings and Commanders Turning Heads

54:33 Drive to Win: Goff, Henry, and Van Noy's Big Performances

58:54 - Week 5 Matchups: Game Previews and Predictions

1:05:55 - Exclusive Interview with 49ers Star OT Trent Williams

