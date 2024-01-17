Rams TE Tyler Higbee tore ACL after low hit by Lions S Kerby Joseph in wild-card loss

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) is taken off the field after an injury during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Playoffs between the Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 14, 2024. (Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee sustained a torn ACL after he took a low, controversial hit in their wild-card loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

An MRI confirmed the injury on Tuesday, per the report. It’s unclear how long Higbee will be out recovering, but he now “faces a challenge” to be ready for the start of next season.

#Rams TE Tyler Higbee did, in fact, tear his ACL after that brutal low hit by #Lions safety Kerby Joseph, source said after the MRI. He faces a challenge to be ready for the start of next season.



Joseph wrote on social media: “I don’t have no intention to hurt no body and or… pic.twitter.com/jmfBjwGkuZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024

Higbee went down in the fourth quarter of the Rams' 24-23 loss to the Lions at Ford Field, which marked Detroit's first playoff win in more than three decades. Higbee was trying to make a catch coming across the middle of the field when Lions safety Kerby Joseph struck Higbee's right leg directly with his helmet.

The hit sent Higbee’s right knee bending awkwardly back as he fell to the turf. He eventually limped off the field and didn’t return.

Rams believe TE Tyler Higbee tore his ACL after absorbing a low hit from Detroit safety Kerby Joseph, per sources. There will be additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/ZnojOTMwci — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024

Joseph’s hit drew plenty of criticism, though he was quick to defend himself after the game.

ALL SERIOUSNESS…. THIS GAME WE PLAY IS VERY DANGEROUS…. I’m praying for bro and his family I don’t have no intention to hurt no body and or harm their career I been a mf dog since I came out my mama womb and nun of y’all on here gone take that away from me 👌👌💯💯💯 #GODBLESS — ZUPER BOWL KERB💤😎 (@JKERB25) January 15, 2024

"All seriousness, this game we play is very dangerous," Joseph wrote on social media, in part. "I'm praying for bro and his family. I don't have no intention to hurt nobody and or harm their career."

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone defended Joseph after the win, too. In his eyes, that was about all that Joseph could have done in that situation based on what the rules are.

"Honestly, it's what this league is now," he said, via ESPN . "You have to go low, you can't go high and it's a clinic tackle, in my opinion. I know they exchanged words after, but there's nothing else that we can do defensively now. That's what the league office wants."

Higbee didn’t have a catch and was targeted just the one time in the wild-card game. He had 495 yards and two touchdowns on 47 catches this season, his eighth in the league. The 31-year-old signed a two-year, $27 million extension with the team last fall that will keep him with the Rams through the 2025 season.