Rams star WR Puka Nacua could reportedly miss 5-7 weeks with PCL sprain

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions Sep 8, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) is carted off the field after being injured against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images (Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Los Angeles Rams could be without star wide receiver Puka Nacua longer than just four weeks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Nacua could miss 5-7 weeks with his injured right knee (a PCL sprain to be exact), putting him out of commission until nearly the middle of the season.

The 23-year-old left the Rams' season opener against the Detroit Lions in the first half, and didn't return for the second. It was reported that Nacua's injury would just be week-to-week, but head coach Sean McVay later announced that they'd placed Nacua on injured reserve, meaning he has to miss a minimum of four games before he can rejoin the team on the field.

Nacua's right knee had already been an issue for him during training camp. He originally injured it on Aug. 4, but no details were released about what specifically happened or how he'd injured it. Nacua didn't return to practice until Aug. 26, but McVay said he anticipated Nacua being "ready to roll" for the regular season, including prep for Week 1.

Ironically, a similar situation led to Nacua's breakout last year. Receiver Cooper Kupp went down with an injury early in the 2023 season, which gave Nacua the opportunity to show his skills.

Now with Nacua out, Kupp will have the opportunity to reestablish himself as one of the premier receivers in the game, and guys like Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson, and rookie Jordan Whittington will have their chance to become this year's Puka Nacua.