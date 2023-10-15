Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined with back injury vs. Patriots, reportedly leaves stadium in ambulance

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back against the New England Patriots and didn't join his Las Vegas Raiders teammates for the second half.

Backup Brian Hoyer took over at quarterback for the first Raiders drive of the second half against his former team. CBS' Tracy Wolfson reported that Garoppolo sustained a back injury. Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Garoppolo left Allegiant Stadium in an ambulance. Wolfson later reported that he was being transported to a hospital for further evaluation of his back.

The nature and the severity of Garoppolo's injury wasn't initially clear.

The Raiders held a 13-3 halftime lead. New England scored a touchdown to cut its deficit to 13-10 on the opening drive of the second half before Hoyer took over at quarterback.

