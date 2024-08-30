Race to the postseason in September, Mark Cuban talking buying an MLB team | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

With the calendar turning to September, we are entering the final stretch of the 2024 MLB regular season. And with that, the postseason picture is starting to shape up, but there are still some questions left to be asked about which teams will be playing October baseball for a chance to be crowned world champions.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at the current postseason picture and wonder if there will be any exciting races down the stretch within divisions and wild card standings. With teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves seemingly locked in to a postseason spot, will there be a way for the New York Mets to sneak in? Can the Arizona Diamondbacks or San Diego Padres catch the Los Angeles Dodgers in the next few weeks to win the NL West crown?

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about the waiver system, how it works and why guys like Taylor Rogers and Tommy Pham could make an impact for a possible playoff team. Jake & Jordan then get into a conversation about an exchange on X with a fan asking Mark Cuban to buy the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as talking about Rhett Lowder making his debut for the Cincinnati Reds. The guys also reveal their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla this week.

(1:50) - Examining postseason races

(23:46) - Waivers talk

(31:12) - Rhett Lowder called-up

(35:35) - Mark Cuban, baseball team owner?

(46:46) - The Good

(51:59) - The Bad

(58:54) - The Uggla

