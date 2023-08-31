Race for the Case Week 1: Battle for Carolina, Florida State vs LSU & Nebraska's wild week

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde make their picks against the spread for the biggest games of Week 1 of the college football season.

To kick off the pod, Ross gives us an update on the latest from the yearly College Football Playoff meetings in Dallas. The guys dive into how the structure of the expanded playoff must include automatic bids in order to preserve the importance of the regular season, along with how the ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 “Alliance” got to this point.

Nebraska has had a huge week in the news – some good, some bad. First, the school set an attendance record for a women’s volleyball game at home against Omaha. Then, Nebraska football player Arik Gilbert was arrested after allegedly robbing a liquor store. But for Dan, Ross & Pat, the coup de grâce for Nebraska came after a man was pulled over driving with a full-sized bull riding shotgun.

South Alabama and Tulane face off this week in the “Battle for Mardi Gras,” and the guys dive into which team should have the title of the true Mardi Gras originators.

Wrapping up the show, the “Race for the Case” is back. The guys make their picks, leading off with the Florida Gators visiting the #14 ranked Utah Utes. Next, the Colorado Buffaloes face off at the #17 ranked TCU Horned Frogs in Coach Prime’s Power Five debut. The Battle of the Carolinas takes place this weekend between the #21 ranked UNC Tarheels and South Carolina Gamecocks in Charlotte, NC. The headlining game of the weekend is between the #5 ranked LSU Tigers and the #8 ranked Florida State Seminoles. Lastly, the show closes out with each host giving their locks of the week.

1:00 - Latest from the CFP meetings

19:00 Nebraska volleyball sets the attendance record for a women's game

30:50 Nebraska’s Arik Gilbert arrested after break in

34:45 A Nebraska man was pulled over for letting his Watusi bull ride shotgun

40:45 Where is the home of Mardi Gras?

46:45 Florida @ #14 Utah

50:40 Colorado @ #17 TCU

53:45 #21 UNC @ South Carolina

57:51 #5 LSU @ #8 FSU

1:01:02 Lock of the week

