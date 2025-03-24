President Trump invites Chiefs to White House to celebrate Super Bowl LIV title

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates onstage after winning against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says he is inviting the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House so that they can celebrate their Super Bowl LIV title from five years ago. It's an opportunity that the franchise did not get in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump told Outkick that he wanted to invite the Chiefs, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV, because they "missed their turn" five years ago.

"I look forward to having the Eagles," Trump said. "And one other thing, we're going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that, because they missed their turn because of COVID."

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

Should the Chiefs make a trip to Washington D.C. this year, they won't be the only NFL team celebrating a Super Bowl title at the White House after the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February, visit Trump on April 28.

No date has been set for the Chiefs' makeup visit, nor has the team commented on the White House invite.

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024, the Chiefs did visit former President Joe Biden at the White House. After gifting Biden a No. 46 jersey and tight end Travis Kelce nearly commandeering the podium following their Super Bowl LVII win, owner Clark Hunt and head coach Andy Reid presented Biden with a Chiefs helmet, which the president put on.