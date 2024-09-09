Police release body camera footage from Tyreek Hill's detainment ahead of Dolphins' season opener

Jacksonville Jaguars v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 8: Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media during the post-game press conference after playing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on September 8, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Hill was handcuffed and placed facedown on a street by police officers after he was stopped for a traffic violation near Hard Rock Stadium just hours before his team was to open the 2024 football season. The Dolphins defeated the Jaguars 20-17. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Miami-Dade Police Department released body camera footage on Monday afternoon from the incident that left both Miami Dolphins players Tyreek Hill and Calais Campbell detained briefly ahead of their season opener on Sunday.

Hill was detained by police on his way to their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was seen in handcuffs on the ground just a few blocks away from Hard Rock Stadium. Campbell said he stopped to try and deescalate the situation, and he was detained by police, too. Both players were released in time to play in the game as scheduled.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie V. Daniels announced on Sunday that one of the officers involved in the incident was placed on administrative duties and that the incident was under investigation. Daniels released body camera footage on Monday night.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones obtained the footage first and shared a thread of it on social media. The first video he shared showed an officer on a motorcycle pulling Hill over. It’s unclear how fast Hill was driving. Hill appeared to comply with the officer’s instructions in the first video.

The following videos include NSFW language and images that may be upsetting.

This will be a thread of the available video. This first video shows Tyreek Hill driving near Hard Rock Stadium. Can't tell how fast he's going but it shows the first interaction with police. pic.twitter.com/SkF9I5MQrp — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 9, 2024

A second video showed Hill interacting with officers while he was on the phone with his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Three officers pulled Hill out of the car and put him in the ground.

Next video shows the interaction from when the officer approaches Tyreek Hill's car until his detainment. It sounds as though Hill called his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, while in the car get before being pulled from his car pic.twitter.com/XytuySDPag — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 9, 2024

A third video showed Hill in handcuffs being sat on a curb, and he warned officers that he had recently had surgery on his knee. Campbell then showed up and was told by officers to step back. Campbell did so with his hands raised.

Dolphins teammates stop quickly after Tyreek Hill being placed in handcuffs. Hill tells officers he had surgery on his knee. Calais Campbell appears on the sidewalk and is instructed by an officer to step back, which he does. pic.twitter.com/vPJTW0xW4t — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 9, 2024

A separate video from Fox Sports 100%’s Andy Slater showed a different angle of Hill’s detainment.

SLATER SCOOP: Tyreek Hill body-cam video from Miami-Dade Police. pic.twitter.com/aJvD4SamZk — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 9, 2024

More videos show officers learning who Hill was. Campbell then is seen being placed in handcuffs.

Calais Campbell, standing at some distance from Tyreek Hill, is then approached by an officer and told to leave. He's placed in handcuffs and an officer says that he's under arrest. pic.twitter.com/lKC3nAYciL — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) September 9, 2024

The investigation is still ongoing. In total, police said they released more than 105 minutes of body camera footage from the incident.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.