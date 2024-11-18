The Playlist: Week 5 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and start/sit advice

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan, right, blocks the shot of Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) (Steve Dykes/AP)

🏀 Week 4 wrap up:

De'Aaron Fox became the third player in NBA history to amass 109 points in a two-game span. Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped 59 and Victor Wembanyama went for a career-high 50 points.

James Harden passed Ray Allen to become second all-time in 3s made

The Great Barrier Thief, Dyson Daniels, is averaging 5.4 steals per game over his last five games

The Cavs are 15-0! They also have four players in the top 40 in 9-cat leagues

Julius Randle finding his groove after hitting a walk-off trey against the Suns on Sunday

▶️ "Dove" - Bossman Dlow

🏆 Top performers:

Top category player: Victor Wembanyama

Most points fantasy points in Week 3: De'Aaron Fox

🎧 Who's in My Rotation: Waiver Pickups

Five players under 50% rostered that should be rostered in all leagues:

Tari Eason, SF/PF, Houston Rockets (48%)

Jared McCain - PG/SG, Philadelphia 76ers (44%)

Brandon Boston Jr. - SG/SF, New Orleans Pelicans (39%)

Shaedon Sharpe - SG/SF, Portland Trail Blazers (37%)

Luguentz Dort - SG/SF, Oklahoma City Thunder (33%)

Kris Dunn - PG/SG, Los Angeles Clippers (12%)

Dunn is a nice streamer over the next two weeks in category leagues. The Clippers are one of the three teams playing eight games in the next 14 days (the most in the NBA). In his previous four contests, Dunn's been averaging 11 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists with 1.8 3s and 1.3 steals per game in 26 minutes a night. He's started three of the previous four games and is shooting an efficient 48% from the field, too. His role is secure in the short term, so he's worth adding in 9-cat.

▶️ "I've done it again" - The Charmels

Donovan Clingan - C, Portland Trail Blazers (29%)

The rookie center has been putting in work without Deandre Ayton (finger) in the lineup. Clingan's size is such a presence and he's already showing his value to fantasy managers as a shot-blocker and rebounder. The former Huskie is averaging a low-end double-double with five stocks in his last three outings. Ayton reportedly has a deep contusion in his finger, and there's been no clear return date, so while he's day-to-day, expect Clingan to be the more reliable add between him and Robert Williams (27%). Clingan can be added in all leagues for his blocking upside.

Peyton Watson - SF/PF, Denver Nuggets (20%)

Watson may have been dropped because of the Nuggets' unfavorable Week 4 schedule, or maybe you'll see him on waivers after a lackluster scoring performance on Sunday. Despite those circumstances, Watson continues to start in place of Aaron Gordon, earning 33 minutes a night while offering fantasy managers a decent source of stocks, 3s, scoring and rebounds. In five contests sans Gordon, Watson is producing 27 fantasy points per game and averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 3s and 2.0 stocks while shooting 54% from the field. The Nuggets play on Tuesday and are off until a Friday/Saturday back-to-back set so keep that in mind if you want to stream him.

Goga Bitadze - C, Orlando Magic (26%)

Week 5 is setting up nicely for Bitadze, with the Magic playing four games in Week 5 and Wendell Carter Jr. getting ruled out a day in advance of playing. Carter Jr. doesn't appear close to returning, so Bitadze remains a strong hold in most formats. He put up a dud on Saturday night, but he's still posting good numbers without Carter Jr. in the lineup — 9.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.4 stocks and shooting 70% from the field. Bitadze should be well over 30% rostered. If he's not available, Jonathan Isaac (16% rostered) is a nice backup plan for rebounds and stocks.

Moussa Diabaté - C, Charlotte Hornets (24%)

The Hornets play three games on lighter days in Week 5 against the Nets, Pistons and Bucks. There's been minimal reporting on Mark Williams or Nick Richards' return and Diabaté has been a beast on the glass and as a rim protector over the past week. He averaged nearly 12 rebounds and three stocks across 24 minutes per game in Week 4. He posted two double-doubles as well so even though he's coming off the bench, the matchups in Week 5 work in his favor as a decent streaming option.

Ayo Dosunmu - SG/SF, Chicago Bulls (23%)

Dosunmu has quietly been a top 80 player over the past two weeks in 9-cat leagues primarily due to a combination of production and efficiency. Dosunmu's also been eating into Josh Giddey's minutes, which is always good for fantasy purposes. Over the past 14 days, Dosunmu has provided fantasy managers with 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 3s while shooting 49% from the field and 92% from the line on three attempts per game in that span. The Bulls play four games and with this week being so streamable, Dosunmu can help fantasy managers in points or category leagues.

▶️"Southside" - Common feat. Kanye West

Other streaming options with four-game weeks:

Dillon Brooks - SG/SF, Houston Rockets (14%)

TJ McConnell - PG, Indiana Pacers (8%)

Jonathan Isaac - SF/PF, Orlando Magic (16%)

Taurean Prince - SG/SF, Milwaukee Bucks (12%)

Kevin Porter Jr. - PG, Los Angeles Clippers (5%)

🗓️ Schedule Highlights:

It's a great week for streaming, at most eight games daily.

Week 5 daily schedule of games: Monday (8), Tuesday (6), Wednesday (8), Thursday (4), Friday (8), Saturday (7), Sunday (6)

Teams to avoid:

Thunder and Suns - both teams don't have games after Wednesday

Heat play on Monday and Sunday

Timberwolves play on Thursday and Sunday

Four games: 76ers, Bucks, Bulls, Clippers, Magic, Pacers, Rockets, Warriors

Three games: Celtics, Cavaliers, Hawks, Hornets, Jazz, Kings, Knicks, Lakers, Mavericks, Nets, Nuggets, Pelicans, Pistons, Raptors, Spurs, Trail Blazers, Wizards

Two games: Heat, Suns, Thunder, Timberwolves

Back-to-Backs:

Tuesday/Wednesday: Cavs, Grizzlies, Pelicans and Thunder

Wednesday/Thursday: Magic

Friday/Saturday: Bucks, Bulls, Nuggets, Trail Blazers, Rockets and Warriors

Sunday/Monday: Celtics, Clippers, Kings, Mavericks, Nets, Pacers and Raptors

🚑 Injury news:

Notable Week 4 injuries

Nuggets C Nikola Jokić (personal) is considered day-to-day

Mavericks G Luka Dončić (knee) is considered day-to-day

Trail Blazers C Deandre Ayton (finger) is considered day-to-day

Trail Blazers G Anfernee Simons (illness) is considered day-to-day

Kings F DeMar DeRozan (back) is considered day-to-day

Kings C Domantas Sabonis (back) is considered day-to-day

Nets C Nic Claxton (back) to miss at least one week

Celtics G Jrue Holiday (knee) is considered day-to-day

Raptors G Immanuel Quickley (elbow) will be re-evaluated this week

▶️"Ain't Sayin' Nothin' New" - The Roots

🔁 Rotation notes:

Detroit Pistons: Doing things that aren't the Hard(a)way

The play: Malik Beasley (27%) has been red hot without Tim Hardaway Jr. in the lineup, starting his last two games and dropping an average of 38.8 fantasy points per game. Beasley is in the zone and is an option for any fantasy manager who needs scoring and 3s. Be sure to stash Ausar Thompson (45%) as he continues to ramp up.

Los Angeles Lakers: Is it time for Knecht four?

The play: Rui Hachimura's missed the past three games with an ankle injury and the rookie from Tennessee has been thriving, averaging 30 minutes a night with 25 fantasy points per game in Hachimura's absence. If Hachimura isn't ready to return by Tuesday, Knecht (20%) has streaming potential.

New Orleans Pelicans: How long do we have to keep winging it?

The play: The good news – CJ McCollum is practicing and Trey Murphy III is back. The bad news, the Pelicans are still down four of their original starting five in Week 5. Keep Brandon Boston Jr. rostered, while Yves Missi (19%) should continue holding value for fantasy managers needing rebounds, stocks with a high FG%. The Pels play three games in four nights from Tuesday to Friday, so he's a good mid-week stream. If you have to move on, do so after Friday's game.

Portland Trail Blazers: Avdija fading and Ayton aching

The play: Shaedon Sharpe's play is forcing Chauncey Billups to give Deni Avdija fewer minutes. Deandre Ayton's finger injury has led to Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams splitting time and both have been effective in a timeshare that doesn't include Ayton. Anfernee Simons is dealing with an illness that is opening the door for Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton (7%). Check the injury report before the Blazers play on Wednesday because Banton and Williams could be decent streams if you miss out on Clingan.

▶️ "The Change Up" - Memphis Bleek feat. Beanie Sigel & Jay-Z

Sacramento Kings: Fox on fire! 🔥

The Play: De'Aaron Fox has a 49% usage rate and is averaging 54.5 points per game in two games without a combo of DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis. Both players will miss Monday's contest and on top of Fox's offensive explosion, Kevin Huerter (24%) has been alternating good games for bad games. Still, he plays on Monday and makes for a good stream with limited scoring threats outside of Fox and Keegan Murray. The Kings are off until Friday after their Tuesday game, so there's no need to hold him if you don't want to. Trey Lyles is another alternative as well.