The Players Championship: Rory McIlroy leads as play suspended due to weather

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds an umbrella on the 11th green during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The weather the PGA Tour hoped to avoid in the final round of The Players Championship did not hold off, and now — just over halfway through Round 4 — play has been suspended.

Rory McIlroy, comfortably in the fairway at 12, held a one-shot lead when the horn went off at 1:15 p.m. ET due to lightning. Here is what the leaderboard looks likes:

(holes played)

1. Rory McIlroy -12 (11)

2. J.J. Spaun -11 (10)

T3. Tom Hoge -10 (17)

T3. Akshay Bhatia -10 (12)

T3. Danny Walker -10 (12)

6. Bud Cauly -9 (10)

Tee times were moved up Sunday morning to accommodate the weather, with the leaders teeing it up around 10 a.m. ET.

McIlroy started the round four strokes back but made up ground quickly with a birdie at the first followed by an eagle at No. 2. A birdie at No. 11 gave him the solo lead.

Spaun, the third-round leader, hasn't been able to put much together so far, though he did card a birdie at the ninth — his first of the day to help offset a pair of bogeys.

The biggest surprise atop the leaderboard is Walker. Playing on the Korn Ferry Tour a year ago, Walker was the first alternate and wasn't in the tournament until about 7 a.m. Thursday morning when Jason Day withdrew due to illness. Walker, suddenly paired with major winners Jordan Spieth and Wyndham Clark, teed off about 90 minutes later, made the cut on the number, then fired a new 6-under 66 on Saturday to push himself into contention.

Radar does not bode well for a quick return to play, as heavy weather is expected to continue to make its way across northeast Florida for several hours. Check back here for updates.