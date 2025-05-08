Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after going 12-26 to open 2025 MLB season

The Pittsburgh Pirates are moving on from manager Derek Shelton after six seasons at the helm. The team fired Shelton on Thursday after a 12-26 start, it announced.
Pirates bench coach Don Kelly will take over as the team's manager following Shelton's firing.
Derek Shelton has been relieved of his duties as Pirates Manager.— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 8, 2025
Pirates Bench Coach, Don Kelly, has been named manager. pic.twitter.com/dOO9dDwf5t
In six seasons, Shelton compiled a 306-440 record with the Pirates, good for a .410 winning percentage.
This story will be updated.