Phillies announce extension for manager Rob Thomson through the 2025

Philadelphia Phillies' Rob Thomson laughs before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Rob Thomson or "Philly Rob," as he's affectionately known in Philadelphia, is staying put for two more seasons.

On Monday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that it gave a one-year extension to Thomson to keep him through the 2025 season.

The Phillies manager's deal was set to expire after the 2024 season, and instead of allowing Thomson to operate as a lame-duck manager, the front office gave Thomson additional job security.

After managing Philadelphia to the World Series in 2022 and then the National League Championship Series in 2023 in only a year and a half at the helm, this seemed foreseeable. The Phillies are 155-118 in the regular season since Thomson was named the interim manager in June 2022.

Not a bad turn of events for Thomson, who said he was retiring at the end of the 2022 season.

Philadelphia finished the 2023 season 90-72 and were bounced from the postseason in a surprising loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS.

In the same announcement, Philadelphia revealed the hiring of Dustin Lind and Rafael Peña as assistant hitting coaches. Lind formerly worked for the San Francisco Giants, while Peña arrives after a stint with the Houston Astros.

