PGA Championship: Golf gods are in Jhonattan Vegas' favor

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 16: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela reacts to a missed putt on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jhonattan Vegas had a four-shot lead in the PGA Championship when he stepped to the tee at the par-3 17th, so he didn't need any help. But then, this happened:

Vegas off the rake! pic.twitter.com/LlPXaTcLdj — Fried Egg Golf (@fried_egg_golf) May 16, 2025

If you couldn't tell, his tee shot caromed of the rake near the front sand trap, shooting it almost directly toward the pin. His ball settled about 33 feet from the hole, giving him a look at birdie.

Vegas didn't make the birdie putt, but he did get a tap-in for par ... with a little help from the rake.

While the rake provided him with a break, Vegas has created his own luck so far at Quail Hollow. He fired a 7-under 64 to take a two-shot lead after Round 1, and has not let up here in Round 2. He's 3-under on his round with just one hole to play.

The 40-year-old from Venezuela has never won a major, and in fact hasn't finished inside the top 20 ever. But he'll likely be in the final pairing come Saturday, and depending on how pre-tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler fairs, Vegas could be the favorite to win.